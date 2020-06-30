‘The Conversation’: NBC4 special on racial equality returns July 9

The Conversation
Posted:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday, July 9, from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBC4 will be hosting a second installment of “The Conversation,” a special live, one-hour presentation about working towards racial equality in our community, hosted by anchors Matt BarnesDarlene Hill and Kerry Charles

“The Conversation” will include viewer-submitted content discussing and focusing on viewers’ experiences regarding race in our society.

We want to hear from you! Record a video on your phone about how you’re feeling in these times then CLICK HERE to submit your recording to NBC4 — and join “The Conversation.” We may use your video in the special.

