COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Wednesday episode of NBC4’s award-winning series “The Conversation,” focuses on disparities in health care for Blacks in central Ohio.

During the program, in addition to hearing about the problems the Black community faces when looking for healthcare, viewers will also hear what steps are being taken, both by for-profit and non-profit entities, to address these health disparities.

Viewers will see a young Ohio Health doctor working to address these shortcomings by involving community members.

There are also different community groups that promote healthy lifestyles in the Black community. Black Men Run meets weekly in the name of fitness and fellowship.

CelebrateOne helps close the health disparity for Black women and their children, with the goal of reducing the infant mortality rate in Franklin County.

The African American Male Wellness Walk will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Over those two decades, the event has brought thousands of people out to prioritize their health, spreading to walks in 16 other cities.

For more links and resources, visit ‘The Conversation’ resources page.

“The Conversation” is an Emmy Award-winning series that began in the summer of 2020. The series won the category of Community Service in 2021 from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Ohio Valley Chapter. NBC4 has released 15 episodes of “The Conversation.” To see more episodes of “The Conversation” head here.