COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will air the next episode of “The Conversation” on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. The program will be an in-depth discussion about racial inequality in central Ohio, hosted by NBC4’s Kerry Charles, Matt Barnes and Allen Henry.

The Conversation

Thursday Dec. 9, 2021

7:30 p.m.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Conversation,” NBC4 covers new developments in the death of Casey Goodson Jr. and the charges former deputy Jason Meade now faces in the shooting of the 23-year-old Black man.

Also, how Columbus City Council is recognizing Goodson’s life with a new program aimed at helping people obtain their commercial driver’s licenses.

Plus, a California family’s fight over stolen real estate ends in victory. We talk to the organization that helps Black families get their land back or secure restitution.

Watch a discussion with Columbus native and author Wil Haygood about his new book, “Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World.”

Then, see how a local program for self-development and self-leadership encourages students at Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys to make the honor roll.

Dramatic changes in leadership in Cleveland and Cincinnati could transform both places. The mayor of Cleveland explains how he wants to address the root causes of violence and the mayor of Cincinnati talks about his plans for police reform.

Viewers will also meet a new member of Columbus City Council who will become the first Latina in that position.

Additionally, Dr. Mysheika Roberts talks about her role as Columbus’s Health Commissioner and the challenges of the past 21 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch “The Conversation” on NBC4 or stream it on NBC4i.com. To see previous episodes of “The Conversation” go to NBC4i.com/TheConversation.