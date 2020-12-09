NBC4’s ‘The Conversation’ episode 6 to examine post-election changes, recent shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In June we started “The Conversation” to bring attention to racial injustice. Now six months later, we are continuing our commitment to tackling difficult discussions.

This Thursday NBC4 will air its sixth installment of “The Conversation” at 7:30 p.m. The special will be hosted by NBC4 anchors Darlene Hill, Kerry Charles and Matt Barnes.

The NBC4 broadcast will address the recent shooting of Casey Goodson by a Franklin County Deputy, and the vote to create a Community Review Board overseeing the Columbus Division of Police.

The episode will also discuss the alarming rise of young Black people attempting suicide.

Also, we will revisit some of the people we spoke with in our first special to gauge how far we have come since this summer’s protests.

The show will include a look at “Kamala Pride.” Viewers will see how the vice president-elect is an inspiration, as the first person of color, and woman, to be elected to the office.

Watch “The Conversation” Thursday, Dec. 10 on NBC4 at 7:30 p.m.