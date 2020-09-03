NBC4’s ‘The Conversation’ episode 4 to focus on the March on Washington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is continuing, “The Conversation,” a special series about race in our community. The fourth installment will air on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

In this episode NBC4 Anchor, Kerry Charles will share his experience covering the March on Washington. Plus, we will talk with central Ohioans who also made the trip to the Nation’s capital.

Now we want to hear from you! Did you attend the March on Washington?

Record a video on your phone and tell us about your experience or how you’re feeling in these times. Then email it to us at theconverstion@wcmh.com. We may use your video in the special.

