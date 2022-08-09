COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will air the next episode of “The Conversation” on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m., the program is an in-depth discussion about racial inequality in Central Ohio, and will be hosted by NBC4’s Matt Barnes and Jennifer Bullock.

The Conversation

Wednesday, Aug. 10 | 7:30 PM

on NBC4 & NBC4i.com

On the upcoming episode of “The Conversation”, NBC4 examines the subject of health — from mental wellness to heart health.

The show will also explore how local African American women are battling breast cancer.

Plus, NBC4 highlights one organization taking a holistic approach to help vulnerable communities and the steps that are being made towards health equity.

All that and more on the next episode of “The Conversation” on NBC4.

The Conversation is an Emmy Award-winning series. The program won in the category of Community Service in 2021 from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Ohio Valley Chapter. To see previous episodes of “The Conversation” go to NBC4i.com/TheConversation.