COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will air the next episode of “The Conversation” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The program is an in-depth discussion about racial inequality in central Ohio hosted by NBC4’s Matt Barnes and Jennifer Bullock.

The Conversation

Thursday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.

NBC4 & NBC4i.com

On the upcoming episode of “The Conversation,” NBC4 examines the subject of DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — and where things stand in our community within this framework. The presentation will also pose the question of what improvements the community has seen in representation.

“The Conversation” also explores how local Black-owned small businesses only make up 4% of the City of Columbus business community and what changes are being discussed to create a more inclusive economy.

Plus, NBC4 highlights Ann B. Walker and her trailblazing career in journalism and broadcasting. Walker was the first woman to cover the Ohio legislature and the first in Columbus to interview Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Her ability to blend social issues with journalism, allowed for deep connections throughout the community.

The Conversation is an Emmy Award-winning series that began in the summer of 2020. The Conversation won the category of Community Service in 2021 from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Ohio Valley Chapter. The Conversation is now on episode 14. To see more episodes of “The Conversation” go to www.NBC4i.com/TheConversation.