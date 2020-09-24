NBC4’s next edition of ‘The Conversation’ to focus on voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “The Conversation” continues on NBC4, our fifth edition focuses on the importance of voting and how many have lost their lives fighting for the right.

Join us at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 for this important discussion. The special is being hosted by Darlene Hill, Matt Barnes and Kerry Charles.

Now we want to hear from you. When was the first time you voted? What’s important to you in this upcoming election?

Record a video, share your feelings and email it to us at theconversation@wcmh.com. We may use your video in the special.

