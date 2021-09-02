NBC4 announces next episode of ‘The Conversation’

The Conversation
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 will air the next episode of “The Conversation” on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.  The program is an in-depth discussion about racial inequality in central Ohio, which will be hosted by NBC4’s Kerry Charles, Matt Barnes, Jennifer Bullock and Allen Henry.

The Conversation
Wednesday, Sept. 8 | 7:30 p.m.
NBC4 & NBC4i.com

On the upcoming episode of “The Conversation,” NBC4 looks at how the mental toll of the last year and a half, from racial unrest to coronavirus, is impacting Ohioans.

“The Conversation” also explores how race is playing a role in evictions in Columbus.

Plus, NBC4 highlights organizations making a difference in central Ohio. See how non-profits are supporting Black women in the workforce and battling infant mortality rates by making sure babies have a healthy first year.

All that and more on the next episode of “The Conversation” airing Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio State game day business impact

OSU COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

OSU Alumni Association helping fellow Buckeyes

The Conversation episode 9/8/2021

Hilliard City Schools to require masks

Suicide prevention month

More Local News