COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 anchors Matt Barnes and Jennifer Bullock will host the next episode of “The Conversation,” an award-winning series providing an in-depth discussion about racial inequality in central Ohio, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s episode of “The Conversation” will include an interview with the professor, activist and author, Dr. Shawn Ginwright, on his new book, “The Four Pivots: Reimagining Justice, Reimagining Ourselves.”

The special will also bring viewers up-to-date on continuing stories such as protests against racist incidents at Ohio University, the murder trials of former deputy Jason Meade and former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in the deaths of Casey Goodson Jr. and André Hill, changes to body cameras for Columbus Police and House Bill 616, which seeks to prevent critical race theory from being taught at Ohio’s public schools.

In addition, we’ll share the latest on NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunnally’s cancer fight and the support he’s receiving from the community.

Plus, viewers will learn how a Columbus Urban League program is helping potential homebuyers overcome hurdles like financial and credit barriers.

Then, meet several refugees calling central Ohio home and hear their incredible stories of survival.

Also, see how a local organization is mentoring young men and women to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Hear from the owner of the Onyx Gun Club who is teaching a growing number of Black women how to handle firearms.

Additionally, learn about a local mother who is the author of a children’s book series and the message she has for readers.

Finally, viewers will hear the powerful words of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, after the historic Senate vote.