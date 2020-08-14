NBC4 announces third episode of ‘The Conversation’

COLUMBUS, OH – NBC4 will air a third episode of “The Conversation”, hosted by NBC4 Anchors Kerry Charles, Matt Barnes and Darlene Hill.

“The Conversation” is a live discussion about racial inequality in Central Ohio and possible solutions. This episode will tackle systemic racism.

Viewers are welcome to submit their videos talking about their personal experiences with racial inequality. Viewers can send a short video (60 seconds or less) to TheConversation@wcmh.com.

The Conversation: Episode 3

Thursday, August 20

7:30 p.m. – 8 pm

NBC4, NBC4i.com, Bounce-TV

“The Conversation” will be a robust, nuanced look at the state of race relations in Columbus and beyond.

The program will not only be on NBC4 and NBC4i.com but also broadcast with NBC4’s community partners at Urban One Columbus. “The Conversation” will be simulcast on and Bounce-TV (Air: 23.1, Spectrum Ch. 283, Wow Ch.192) and supported promotionally on Power 107.5/106.3.