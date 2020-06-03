WATCH IT AGAIN | ‘The Conversation’: An hour-long special on race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thursday evening, NBC4 aired a one-hour special program titled “The Conversation,” hosted by anchors Matt Barnes and Darlene Hill. After days of protest over racial injustice, NBC4 hosted a live conversation about racial inequality in Central Ohio and possible solutions. This program is a raw, honest dialog sitting down with local citizens of color. “The Conversation” includes viewer-submitted content discussing and focusing on viewers’ experiences regarding race in our society.

“The Conversation” is a robust, nuanced look at the state of race relations in Columbus and beyond. The program will not only be on NBC4 and NBC4i.com but also broadcast with NBC4’s community partners at Urban One Columbus. “The Conversation” was simulcast on Power 107.5/106.3 and Bounce-TV (Air: 23.1, Spectrum Ch. 283, Wow Ch.192.)

Part 2

“The racial tension and divide across the nation is very real, NBC4 has the proven ability to educate, inform and build bridges,” said Ken Freedman VP and General Manager of NBC4. “It’s our hope ‘The Conversation’ will give voice to those who feel marginalized and unheard, in so doing we can help diffuse a volatile situation and give constructive ways to talk about the issues, elevate awareness and find solutions.”

Join “The Conversation” — CLICK HERE to submit your own video.

Resources