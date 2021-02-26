NBC4 announces next episode of ‘The Conversation’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will air the next episode of “The Conversation” on Thursday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The live program, an in-depth discussion about racial inequality in Central Ohio, will be hosted by NBC4 anchors Kerry Charles, Matt Barnes and Darlene Hill.

On the upcoming episode of “The Conversation”, NBC4 tackles the topic of the COVID-19 vaccine and the reasons why some people in the black community are hesitant to receive the shot. Hear from Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner for the City of Columbus, about the importance of getting vaccinated and how local leaders are generating trust in the process.

This episode also explores the critical issues of black maternal and infant mortality, with a closer look at why so many pregnant black women and babies don’t survive the first year after birth.

The show will include the newest developments in two local police shootings, with updates on the Casey Goodson Jr. and Andre’ Hill cases.

In addition to airing live on NBC4, “The Conversation” will stream at NBC4i.com. To see previous episodes of “The Conversation” go to NBC4i.com/TheConversation.