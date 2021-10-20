COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The latest installment of NBC4’s Community Conversations series focuses on Black men and mental health.

With mental health issues carrying a stigma with them, especially in the Black community, NBC4’s Kerry Charles took the conversation to a Columbus barbershop, where he and others were joined by a psychiatrist to address issues affecting Black men.

The therapist said all people need to understand that talking about their problems is just the beginning and the key to addressing those issues is finding solutions for them.

The conversation was held as part of the African American Male Wellness Agency’s ongoing Real Men, Real Talk effort, taking these programs into the communities.

