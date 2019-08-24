The Spectrum’s All-Star Roundtable discusses state’s social media monitoring initiative aimed at preventing school shootings

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Right now, the focus on Capitol Hill and at the Ohio Statehouse is on what actions lawmakers can take to curb gun violence.

Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Jeanetta King joined NBC4’s Colleen Marshall for The Spectrum’s All-Star Roundtable segment to discuss Gov. Mike DeWine’s initiative to monitor the internet and social media for potential threats to school safety and what other measures can be taken to prevent another mass shooting.

You can watch the full discussion in the video above.

Tune in to NBC4’s The Spectrum next Sunday at 10am when we’ll discuss the rapid disappearance of Ohio’s newspapers and how the industry could possibly be revived.

