Trump abandons census citizenship question as ICE raids expected to begin Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Donald Trump is abandoning his effort to include a question regarding citizenship status on the 2020 census after it was thwarted by a recent Supreme Court ruling on legal challenges to the effort.

Instead, Trump said he is ordering every federal agency to provide the Commerce Department with all records it requests pertaining to the number of citizens and non-citizens in the country. The president said he will sign an executive order to put this new plan into effect immediately.

“I’m here to say we are not backing down on our effort to determine the citizenship status of the United States population,” Trump said. “I stand before you to outline new steps my administration is taking to ensure that citizenship is counted so that we know how many citizens we have in the United States.

The news comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are expected to begin Sunday.

The New York Times is reporting I.C.E. officials are ready to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants, including those who may not be targeted but happen to be on the scene.

At first, the agency planned to arrest families with court-ordered removals in 10 cities last month. Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services, said it was “absolutely” going to happen.

“There’s approximately a million people in this country with removal orders, and of course that isn’t what ICE will go after in this, but that’s the pool of people who have been all the way through the due process chain,” he said.

President Donald Trump delayed that operation to give Democrats and Republicans more time to reach an agreement on the migrant crisis. That has not yet happened.