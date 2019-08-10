The Spectrum’s All-Star Roundtable discusses chances of General Assembly passing DeWine’s gun plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The twin tragedies of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings have left the country in grief and outrage, and many are divided on what should happen next.

As many lawmakers call for increased access to mental health care, red flag laws, expanded background checks and other gun controls, others believe gun control isn’t the answer.

Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Sandy Theis joined NBC4’s Colleen Marshall for the Spectrum’s All-Star Roundtable to discuss what possible measures Republicans and Democrats can agree on and the chances the Ohio General Assembly passing Gov. Mike DeWine’s 17-point plan to curb gun violence. You can watch the full roundtable discussion above.