COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Turmoil in the financial sector following the collapse of two regional banks.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on what the federal government is doing to help stabilize the market and protect depositors.

Affordable housing is in short supply in central Ohio.

“Our growth is one of our greatest assets, right, but it also does present some great challenges,” said Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor.

Hear the progressive initiatives city council is rolling out that leaders said will have an immediate impact.

The effort to put abortion access on the ballot this fall has cleared another hurdle. What the proposed amendment calls for and why anti-abortion advocates said it is too extreme for Ohio.

Honoring the women trailblazers in Ohio politics. Hear the message historians at the Ohio Statehouse’s Ladies’ Gallery want young women to remember.

Republican strategist Mehek Cooke and attorney and former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Morgan Harper join the roundtable to discuss the battle over abortion rights and the causes of the collapse of two regional banks.