COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

We’ll take a deep dive into the 15th district’s contentious race for Congress. Hear from the candidates and take a look at an Emerson College/NBC4 poll to see where the candidates currently stand with voters.

And we’ll take a look at where the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio went wrong regarding the House Bill 6 scandal and how officials plan to prevent a similar statehouse bribery scheme in the future.