THE SPECTRUM: What’s next following impeachment; candidates eying Portman’s Senate seat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* The Senate wraps up the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, with House managers saying Trump incited an insurrection, with the defense claiming it was free speech.

* It’s sure to be a crowded field on both sides of the aisle for the Senate seat to be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman in 2022. Steve Stivers talks about why he might be one of the candidates.

* An Ohio State Senator is frustrated with his colleagues for refusing to wear masks and refusing to consider gun control.

* Republican strategist Clarence Mingo and Democratic strategist Dr. Vanessa Enoch discuss what’s next for the country after the end of Trump’s second impeachment trial.