COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

“Ohio, we did it! We did it!” One Person One Vote’s Dennis Willard said during a gathering Tuesday as election results rolled in.

Now, the stage is set for a showdown over reproductive rights in November.

“In November, we’re going to deal with an extreme abortion issue,” Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) said.

“I think there’s broad bipartisan support for codifying reproductive rights,” Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) said.

See what state lawmakers are turning their focus to now.

  • Ohio Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Frank LaRose blamed out-of-state special interests for the defeat of Issue 1 at the ballot box.

However, the vote no side wasn’t the only one funded by dark money. Find out where each campaign got their money.

“There are a number of issues and thoughts by groups that they want to create a citizen-led initiative,” House Minority Leader Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said.

  • Democratic strategist Lou Gentile and Republican strategist Terry Casey join the roundtable to break down the Ohio counties voted in the Issue 1 special election.

