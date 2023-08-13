COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

It was a resounding defeat for Issue 1 in the August special election.

“Ohio, we did it! We did it!” One Person One Vote’s Dennis Willard said during a gathering Tuesday as election results rolled in.

Now, the stage is set for a showdown over reproductive rights in November.

“In November, we’re going to deal with an extreme abortion issue,” Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) said.

“I think there’s broad bipartisan support for codifying reproductive rights,” Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) said.

See what state lawmakers are turning their focus to now.

Ohio Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Frank LaRose blamed out-of-state special interests for the defeat of Issue 1 at the ballot box.

However, the vote no side wasn’t the only one funded by dark money. Find out where each campaign got their money.

Could ending qualified immunity be the next issue to try to make it to the ballot?

“There are a number of issues and thoughts by groups that they want to create a citizen-led initiative,” House Minority Leader Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said.

Democratic strategist Lou Gentile and Republican strategist Terry Casey join the roundtable to break down the Ohio counties voted in the Issue 1 special election.

