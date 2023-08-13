COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- It was a resounding defeat for Issue 1 in the August special election.
“Ohio, we did it! We did it!” One Person One Vote’s Dennis Willard said during a gathering Tuesday as election results rolled in.
Now, the stage is set for a showdown over reproductive rights in November.
“In November, we’re going to deal with an extreme abortion issue,” Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) said.
“I think there’s broad bipartisan support for codifying reproductive rights,” Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) said.
See what state lawmakers are turning their focus to now.
- Ohio Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Frank LaRose blamed out-of-state special interests for the defeat of Issue 1 at the ballot box.
However, the vote no side wasn’t the only one funded by dark money. Find out where each campaign got their money.
- Could ending qualified immunity be the next issue to try to make it to the ballot?
“There are a number of issues and thoughts by groups that they want to create a citizen-led initiative,” House Minority Leader Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said.
- Democratic strategist Lou Gentile and Republican strategist Terry Casey join the roundtable to break down the Ohio counties voted in the Issue 1 special election.
Follow NBC4’s The Spectrum on Twitter for the latest political news you need to know.