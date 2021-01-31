THE SPECTRUM: What will be Sen. Portman’s legacy; candidates test the waters as Portman’s replacement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* After decades of service in the nation’s capital, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said this week he’s had enough of political gridlock, announcing he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Several experts react to Portman’s announcement, how he’ll be remembered, and who will be first in line to take his seat.

Among those experts are two very special guests, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and CNN analyst David Axelrod, discuss achieving civil discourse.

* Less than a week after Portman made his announcement, Democrats and Republicans who want to see their names on the 2022 ballot started testing the waters. Republican strategist Bob Clegg and President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims take a look at Ohio’s surprise open Senate seat on the all-star roundtable.