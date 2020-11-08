The Spectrum: What the polls missed in the runup to the election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

— The contentious fight for the White House was preceded by poll after poll that got the outcome wrong.

We take a look a why none of the pollsters saw the razor-thin finish, or the big Ohio win by President Donald Trump.

— There were some election surprises in Ohio, where the Republicans earned a strong lock on the statehouse, while the Franklin County GOP candidates got the boot, including a long-time office holder.

— And now that the election is over, a look not just at what happened, but also why it happened.

In our all-star roundtable, Democrat Morgan Harper and Republican Ryan Stubenrauch discuss the results of the election as well as take a look at some of the local issues that were on the ballot.

