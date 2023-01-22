COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

The United States hit its $31 trillion debt ceiling, setting up a showdown between Democrats and Republicans over whether to raise the limit.

“It will affect our national security and everything that we do,” said Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty.

The 2024 U.S. Senate race in Ohio is starting to take shape, with state Sen. Matt Dolan announcing his bid to unseat Democrat Sherrod Brown.

“My campaign is always about tomorrow,” Dolan said. “My campaign is about how can we effectively make Ohioans’ and Americans’ lives better.”

Why Dolan said he won’t change his campaign after losing the 2022 Republican Senate primary.

The largest public corruption scandal in Ohio’s history will be on full display in court this week.

More on the charges Ohio’s former house speaker and his associates are facing.

Attorney and former Democratic candidate Morgan Harper and Republican strategist Bob Clegg on whether the U.S. should raise the debt ceiling or default for the first time, the classified documents found in President Biden’s possession, and what should happen with Rep. George Santos.