THE SPECTRUM: What lawmakers need to do to address coronavirus; move to impeach Gov. DeWine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* There is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the struggles continue for the men, women, and businesses of Ohio.

Lawmakers discuss about what is left to be done to address the coronavirus.

* Some say the state may have gone too far since the virus arrives. The Spectrum takes a look at what is behind the calls to impeach Gov. Mike DeWine.

* It’s election week all over again.

The all-star roundtable featuring Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Mehek Cooke discuss why Georgia’s runoff election could have a colossal impact on how Washington runs for the next two years.

