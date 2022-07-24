COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

One month since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and the fight over abortion rights is expected to contintue through November, if not longer.



Some are using the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision as a rallying cry.



“Take it to the ballot,” said Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee for Ohio governor. “This is a pro-choice state. Let the voters decide.”

Two candidates won’t have to wait until November to find out which of them will become a state lawmaker, with the second Ohio primary election just days away.



With no Republican candidates running to represent Ohio’s 9th House district, two Democrats – Munira Abdullahi and Paul Filippelli – face off in a winner-take-all election.

At the roundtable, Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Dale Butland discuss this past week’s Jan. 6 hearings.