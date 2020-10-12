THE SPECTRUM: Vice-presidential candidates debate, same-sex marriage may be back before the Supreme Court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Millions tuned in as Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris met on the debate stage.

Catch a full recap and analysis of the historic event.

* Comments from Supreme Court justices about same-sex marriage is leaving many in the LGBTQ community concerned about their rights.

Hear what both sides are saying about the potential to overturn a landmark case.

* She’s trying to unseat the bulldog of the GOP.

The uphill battle for first-time candidate Democrat Shannon Freshour as she takes on Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

* This week’s all-star roundtable featuring Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Terry Casey discuss Franklin County’s ballot mixup, a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, and much more.

