THE SPECTRUM: Venture capitalist runs for Senate; Portman on Afghanistan withdrawl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • “This should be about the voters of Ohio, what can we do for them?”

Author, venture capitalist, and now, politician, J.D. Vance said if he make it to the Senate, he will help Ohio families.

“If you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to raise a family on a single middle-class income,” Vance said.

  • Senator Rob Portman has been seen front and center at hearings on Capitol Hill, learning more about what he calls a chaotic and rushed withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“People look at that and think, ‘My gosh, is America leaving people behind?’” Portman said.

  • This week on the roundtable, Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Greg Haas take a look at what Democrats are saying are failed negotiations regarding Ohio’s new legislative maps passed earlier this week.

