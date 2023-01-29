COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will send some of the country’s most advanced military equipment to Ukraine in an effort to stave off Russian attacks.

“I’m announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abram tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion,” the president said.

However, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance said the move isn’t in the best interest of the United States.

“It’s not just the spending,” Vance said. “I really worry about the escalation here.”

What he said America should do instead.

Tensions rise at the Ohio Statehouse as leaders of a fractured Republican party try to establish their power.

“There’s a lot of people right now that don’t feel like they have a voice,” Republican state Rep. Derek Merrin said.

How that rift is creating disorder on the House floor for even simple procedures.

Tracking Intel’s progress one year after the company announced it would build two semiconductor fabs in Licking County.

We’ll take a look at the work already underway, and the economic ripple effect expected in the region.

On the roundtable, Democratic strategist Brian Rothenberg and Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch discuss the Republican supermajority at the Ohio Statehouse seems meaningless when the party splits in two.