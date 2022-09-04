COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

It’s nearly a dead heat in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate, with Tim Ryan’s push toward the middle putting him in the hunt in red Ohio, but JD Vance isn’t backing down.



The Republican hopeful sits down to discuss some of the biggest issues with Election Day two months away.



“I think people are not feeling like the state is going in the right direction right now, like the country’s going in the right direction,” Vance said.

State lawmakers are debating how nursing homes should be funded, both sides calling it an essential decision.

This week on the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Sam Gresham from Common Cause Ohio on the increase of women registering to vote in the shadow of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.