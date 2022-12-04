COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on The Spectrum:

The U.S. Senate passes a bill that would codify same-sex and interracial marriage.

“I’m happy that they’re doing something,” said gay rights advocate Jim Obergefell. “I’m sad that it has to happen.”

Why the Ohioan whose Supreme Court case brought about marriage equality said concerns the bill would infringe on religious liberty said that argument is a red herring.

A Republican-backed bill at the statehouse looks to tackle gun violence and mental health.

“These are common sense provisions, there are provisions supported by many Americans,” said Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls).

Why gun control advocates said the proposal doesn’t go far enough to keep Ohioans safe.

A new model for representation on Columbus City Council is coming next year.

“This something new, but we gotta give this a shot,” said Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy.

How leaders said it will help the city address neighborhood issues.