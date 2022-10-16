COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Tim Ryan and JD Vance go toe-to-toe in their only statewide debate for Ohio’s Senate seat.

“We have an opportunity to be the manufacturing powerhouse of the world,” Ryan said. “The arsenal of energy. I will never forget where I came from.”

“At the end of the day, the question here is whether we need new leadership in this state,” Vance said. “Double down on the last two years of failed leadership or take this country in a different direction.”

New polling from NBC4, Emerson College, and The Hill shows Vance and Ryan in a statistical dead heat.

“Whoever’s elected to the Senate, I would like to see them accountable to the people, the people who sent them to Washington,” said voter Barry Graham. “Not to a party, not to an ideology.”

Republican Congressman Mike Carey weighs in on the recent investments in Ohio, from Intel to Honda, and the challenges of making sure the state’s workforce is prepared.

“We’re in a really good place in terms of the opportunities to have jobs, but we’ve got to get the workers, we got to make sure we have an infrastructure,” Carey said.

And what he has to say about who will lead the House of Representatives after the midterm elections.

At the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Terry Casey and Innovation Ohio President and CEO Desiree Tims on whether this week’s U.S. Senate debate will sway independent voters.