The Spectrum: U.S. Senate candidate says women haven’t been oppressed; recapping this week’s special elections

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Gibbons said he’s looking to challenge a “wokeism” movement that he said is dangerous for American.

“Are you saying that Blacks, other minorities, women don’t have an argument that they have historically haven’t been oppressed?” NBC4’s Colleen Marshall asked Gibbons.

“I don’t think women have been oppressed,” Gibbons responded.

  • As Gibbons campaigns for next year’s race, several candidates are looking to make it to Capitol Hill this year.

We recap who the big winners were in Ohio’s two special elections this week.

  • The man whose seat is one of those candidates are seeing to fill – former Rep. Steve Stivers – weighs in on Ohio’s next members of Congress and what’s next for him out of office.
  • Former Democratic state senator Lou Gentile and Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch join the roundtable to discuss this past week’s special primaries and the politics of a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases climb.

