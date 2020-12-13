THE SPECTRUM: Two Ohio Congressmembers taking new roles in Washington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Two veteran Ohio Congressmembers are on the move.

This week, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge was named Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by incoming president Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty talks about her new role, leading the powerful Congressional Black Caucus, on the heels of a year of civil unrest.

* The newest member of the Ohio Supereme Court, the only Democrat to win a statewide race in November, Jennifer Brunner, on the vital role the court will play as the state tackles gerrymandering.

* Ohio is back in the national spotlight, with two Ohio Congresswomen making big moves, but also for the shooting death of a young black man by a Franklin County deputy.

This week, Republican strategist Mehek Cooke and Democratic strategist Morgan Harper discuss those issues and more in the all-star roundtable.