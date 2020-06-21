The Spectrum: Two historic Supreme Court decisions; police reform

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

President Donald Trump said the United States Supreme Court this week delivered “politically charged” decisions that are shotgun blasts into the face of Republicans and conservatives.

Democrats say they are decisions that deliver great hope.

In a major rebuke to the White House, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s plan to dismantle the Obama-era immigration protection program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). It means dreamers can dream on, for now.

From the White House to city hall, they’ve listened to calls for police reform, and this week they took action.

Trump taking steps this week to address police reform, meeting with the families of those killed by police before signing an executive order to, as he put it, support the safety and security for all Americans.

It follows weeks of protests across the nation and comes as state and local governments are making changes as well.

In a 6-to-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which protects Americans from workplace discrimination, also extends to those who are gay or transgender.

One of the plaintiffs in the case, Aimee Stephens, who was fired from her job after transitioning, therefore violating her job’s dress code, died last month.

Her fight marked the first transgender case to ever reach the Supreme Court.

Our roundtable discusses both historic Supreme Court rulings and makes a guess at who will be running alongside Joe Biden.

This week, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and former chief of staff for the Ohio House Democrats Keary McCarthy discuss those issues and more.