Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two first-time candidates are hoping to make a difference for the men and women in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, both from very different backgrounds.

Democrat Daniel Kilgore said he’s an average American and believes the government should be run by everyday people.

Republican Shelby Hunt is pushing for new leadership, driven by his faith-based background.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall spoke with both of them about why they wanted to make a difference.