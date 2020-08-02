THE SPECTRUM: Turmoil at the Ohio Statehouse, next round of coronavirus relief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* The shake-up is over, but is the Ohio Statehouse ready to settle down?

Just nine days after former House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested in connection to a massive bribery scandal, his Republican colleagues stripped him of his title and selected a new leader – Rep. Bob Cupp.

However, Cupp takes over a position that’s been the center of major controversies for years.

* The talks are at an impasse, the benefits are expired, and the virus is spreading. It’s the perfect storm for 51 million unemployed Americans.

Members of Congress were unable to come to terms this week on the fifth coronavirus relief package. Republicans accused Democrats of wanting to fill a liberal wish list. Democrats were outraged by a Republican proposal to include funding for a new FBI headquarters and billions for defense spending.

Republicans, like Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, said the $600 a week benefit must be reduced.

* Sen. Portman offered his opinions on the next coronavirus relief package.

Now, two other Ohio legislators, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty, discuss the debate going on in the House of Representatives over what should and shouldn’t be included in the package.

* Republican strategist Jordan Ohler and former Chief of Staff for the Ohio House Democrats Keary McCarthy take a look at the turmoil at the Statehouse and getting that next round of relief into the hands of Americans.