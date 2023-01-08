COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A week of chaos and Republican infighting on Capitol Hill in a battle for the gavel of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“My vote does not get Kevin McCarthy the speakership,” said Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. “I am a no on Kevin.”

Meanwhile, the other side of the aisle was in disbelief.

“He’s had all of this time to prepare,” said Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty. “He can’t deliver. They can’t deliver.”

What McCarthy’s struggle could foretell about the coming Congressional session.

There may have been a stalemate on Capitol Hill, but the White House was in action in Ohio.

“You can’t have the best economy in the world without having the best infrastructure in the world,” President Joe Biden said this week at a ceremony at the Brent Spence Bridge.

Hear how upgrades to the bridge are expected to impact on Ohio’s economy.

Just one week into legalized sports gambling in Ohio, and Gov. Mike DeWine is calling foul.

“My message to them is this will not be tolerated in the state of Ohio,” he said.

See what betting platforms are already facing action from state regulators.

Can Republicans regroup after the tumultuous process of selecting a new Speaker of the House? Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Greg Haas join the roundtable to discuss this week’s happenings.