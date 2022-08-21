COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Donald Trump’s leadership in the Republican party was put to the test this week with his top GOP critics facing defeat.



“Our republic relies upon the goodwill of all candidates for office,” said Arizona Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost a primary election Tuesday.



There are also the aftershocks of last week’s unprecedented search of the former president’s home.



“No president would do what he’s done,” said Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty. “It puts our country in danger.”

Congressman Jim Jordan’s new district consolidates around central Ohio, which his Democratic opponent in November said favors her.



“Jim Jordan is a talking head, I’m the get-it-done girl,” said Democratic candidate Tamie Wilson.

An Ohio Republican lawmaker is taking a stand against gun violence.



The proposal by Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan would amp up gun restrictions, veering away from traditional party lines on the issue.

Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Greg Haas join to roundtable to discuss Dolan’s gun bill and take a look at the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden this past week.