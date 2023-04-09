COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Donald Trump becomes the first former president to face criminal charges after being indicted this past week on 34 felony counts.

“Donald Trump was arraigned on a New York Supreme Court indictment,” said Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is bringing the charges against Trump.

“Our justice system has become lawless,” the former president responded during a speech the evening after he appeared in a New York courthouse.

Hear what is known about the charges and the defiant message Trump has for his supporters.

Early voting is underway for Ohio’s May primary election. Learn about the changes to Ohio election laws before you go to cast your vote.

A prominent central Ohio attorney and former state supreme court justice was at the center of historic police reforms in Minneapolis.

“When you sit around that table, you have to come there with an open mind,” said attorney Yvette McGee Brown, who offers her insight on what lessons other cities can learn.

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Eugene Robinson weighs in on the state of the news media.

“I’m certainly worried, but I have to be hopeful because I have to hope,” he said.

Hear Robinson’s message to future generations.