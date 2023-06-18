COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

It was a historic week as Donald Trump becomes the first former U.S. President to be arraigned on federal charges.

“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Hear what evidence federal prosecutors have compiled and what former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers thinks of critics who call the case a political witch hunt.

“Looking at this indictment, it’s less so of who you believe in as opposed to what documents were there and who said what happened,” DeVillers said.

It was a busy week at the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers raced to pass bills before the summer break begins.

See where the multi-billion-dollar state budget stands and the changes to a controversial bill expected to get a floor vote in the coming days.

The Human Rights Commission has issued a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people.

“It feels like some of those same fights that folks that came way before me fought for us, they’re right back on the table,” Shannon Hardin, Columbus’ first gay City Council president, said.

Democratic strategist Derrick Clay and Republican strategist Bob Clegg join the all-star roundtable to discuss Ohio’s special August election and the felony charges against Trump.

