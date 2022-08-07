COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Time is running out for thousands of Ohioans who were victimized by Boy Scouts to get a piece of a multi-billion dollar settlement.

Efforts are underway to make sure those who were abused have more time to come forward.

As Capitol Hill heads into summer recess, lawmakers are dealing with a flurry of activity, including a bill that will help veterans sickened by burn pits.

“I hope we’ve learned our lesson there,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). I think we have.”

In addition, representatives are weighing in on a controversial visit by the House’s top Democrat to Taiwan.

“I don’t really care what China thinks about what Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi did,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Ohio isn’t all in with sports betting just yet. Why some are arguing the proposed rules for gaming don’t match up with the spirit of the law.

On the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Matt Dole and former Ohio Senator Lou Gentile on Ohio’s not-so-special primary election and what issues will bring voters to the polls for November’s election.