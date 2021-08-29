The Spectrum: Three more seeking to replace Portman in Senate; anti-vaccine bill at the Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A look at three more candidates seeking to replace Sen. Rob Portman on Capitol Hill.

With 14 months to go, The Spectrum has already spoken with several candidates on the hunt. Now, hear from three more.

On the far left, Morgan Harper is issuing a progressive primary challenge to Congressman Tim Ryan.

On the right, former state treasurer Josh Mandel leads the GOP ticket, according to polling his campaign provided.

Also on the GOP side of the race, businessman and self-proclaimed “political outsider” Bernie Moreno, is working to get his message out.

Hundreds gather outside the Ohio Statehouse as House members held testimony on House Bill 248, titled the Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act, which would ban most vaccine requirements in Ohio.