THE SPECTRUM: This week’s roundtable previews Tuesday’s primary vote

YLEH voter guide

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week’s roundtable takes a look at Tuesday’s primary.

Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch and Democratic strategist Dale Butland join NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall.

