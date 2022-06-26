COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- The constitutional right to abortion access for women is no longer a guarantee, with the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this week, a precedent that has been on the books for 50 years.
“It’s a sad day for the court and the country,” President Joe Biden said this week.
“We have an obligation to protect that innocent life,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.
- Lawmakers came together this past week to pass the most sweeping legislation designed to prevent gun violence in decades.
“I think it’s a sensible response to a real issue,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.
- At the roundtable, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Innovation Ohio President and CEO Desiree Tims look at the landmark SCOTUS ruling on abortion, the gun legislation, and the Jan. 6 hearings in Congress.