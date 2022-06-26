COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

The constitutional right to abortion access for women is no longer a guarantee, with the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this week, a precedent that has been on the books for 50 years.



“It’s a sad day for the court and the country,” President Joe Biden said this week.



“We have an obligation to protect that innocent life,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Lawmakers came together this past week to pass the most sweeping legislation designed to prevent gun violence in decades.



“I think it’s a sensible response to a real issue,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

At the roundtable, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Innovation Ohio President and CEO Desiree Tims look at the landmark SCOTUS ruling on abortion, the gun legislation, and the Jan. 6 hearings in Congress.