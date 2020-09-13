The Spectrum: The Senate’s failed coronavirus aid bill, getting OSU back on the football field

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* The latest effort to get a coronavirus rescue package out to Americans fails to clear the Senate.

Why Democrats said the bill doesn’t go far enough.

* Republican lawmakers in Ohio are adding another item to their full plate: Getting the Buckeyes and Big Ten football up and running again.

* Looking at Ohio’s 19th House district, which was another of the Columbus suburbs that flipped from red to blue in 2018. This week, we hear from incumbent Rep. Mary Lightbody and why she hopes to hold on to the seat.

Next week, we’ll have her Republican opponent, Meredith Freedhoff, talk about the race.

* This week’s all-star roundtable features Republican strategist Bob Clegg and former chief of staff for the Ohio House Democrats Keary McCarthy. They’ll discuss reports that President Donald Trump knew the dangers of the coronavirus while telling Americans something different.