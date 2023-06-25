COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

The debate that will be at the heart of two Ohio elections: how will the state handle abortion?

“This is a discussion that we need to have as a society,” Greater Columbus Right to Life president Beth Vanderkooi said. “We need to ask ourselves, ‘When do human rights attach to humans? And who makes that decision? And when?’”

One year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, lawmakers are arguing over what should be next.

“It is really not about life,” said Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo. “It is about controlling individuals and the decisions that they make, and it’s about being pro-birth.”

And each side is gearing up to influence your vote.

“This is not about a partisan issue,” said Congresswoman Joyce Beatty. “We have to put people over politics.”

This week at the Ohio Statehouse, the politics of gender and trans rights took center stage.

The Ohio House of Representatives passed two anti-LGBTQ+ bills, banning trans athletes from participating in girls’ sports, prohibiting trans youth from receiving certain medical care and altering how teachers can discuss the LGBTQ+ community.

Republican strategist Mark Weaver and Democratic strategist Desiree Tims join the roundtable to discuss the divide between the Ohio House and Senate on certain key issues as well as the expanding abortion debate in the state.

