THE SPECTRUM: Taking a look at the upcoming Senate impeachment trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, now in the hands of the Senate.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding over the trial. His first act: swearing in 100 Senators who will sit as jurors.

Among them, Ohio’s two Senators.

Democrat Sherrod Brown, who said he has not come to a decision yet, and Republican Rob Portman, who said he has not seen any evidence that leads to an impeachable offense.

The president, formally accused of coercing foreign interference in the 2020 election for his own benefit, and obstructing Congress from investigating his actions.

“President Trump engaged in this scheme or course of conduct for corrupt purposes in pursuit of personal political benefit,” said Rep. Adam Schiff.

Republicans, now in charge of the process, calling it a partisan sham.

“They want the Senate to re-do their homework and rerun the investigation,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell.

“Look who they’ve announced as their prosecutors,” said Republican Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson. At the head of that list is the chief liar among all the Democrats, Adam Schiff, who said they had evidence on the president so many times that they never did.”

But also this week, the non-partisan Government Accountability Office ruled the White House violated the law when it withheld Congressionally approved security aid for Ukraine.

“This reinforces, again, the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

“There’s some serious wrongdoing here that the Senate needs to deal with and I hope they deal with it in an honest way,” said Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

Now, an interview raising the stakes: as a central player in the Ukraine scandal breaks his silence in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

“I want to get the truth out,” said Lev Parnas.

Parnas, an indicted associate of President Trump’s personal attorney Ruby Giuliani, directly implicates Trump in the scheme to strongarm Ukraine’s president into announcing investigations into the Bidens, allegations at the center of the impeachment trial.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” Parnas said. “He was aware of all of my movements.”

Trump continues to maintain his innocence.

“They have a hoax going on over there,” he said. “Let’s take care of it.”

Judge and jury, taking their places, for only the third time in history, sitting in judgment of an American president.

“It’s going to end up in the same place,” Johnson said. “The president is going to be acquitted in the Senate. Why? Because he’s done nothing wrong.”