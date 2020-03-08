THE SPECTRUM: Super Tuesday changes the Democratic landscape

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — They’re calling it “Joe-mentum” after a big Super Tuesday performance.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is once again considered the Democratic front runner for the party’s nomination after some unexpected results.

Biden won ten of the 14 states up for grabs, including key wins in Texas, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

Senator Bernie Sanders picked up four states, and despite a disappointing week at the ballot box, he’s not backing down.

“But tonight, I tell you, with absolute confidence, we’re gonna win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said.

“Winning means uniting America, not sowing seeds of division and anger and hate,” Biden said. “We gotta beat Donald Trump and we will, but we can’t become like him. We cannot have a never-ending war between the parties.”