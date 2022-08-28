COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A multi-billion dollar bailout for those suffering from student loans.



“It will fix a badly broken system,” said President Joe Biden, who announced his plan this week.



It’s a plan that is dividing Americans and members of Congress.



“This is about helping America’s working class,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.



“I’m sure the people who will benefit from it will love it,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell. “The question is, is it fair to everyone else?”

The President and other Democrats are hoping to hold on to power and avoid a “red wave” this fall.



“I think a lot of things are backfiring for my Republican colleagues,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty.



Beatty remains hopeful voters will turn out in November.

On the all-star roundtable, Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Matt Dole break down new polling in the state’s Senate race and weigh in on the Columbus teachers’ strike that gained national attention last week. (For more on the STRS pension controversy, click here.)